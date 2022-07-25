'Mayans M.C.' renewed for fifth season on FX

Drama series "Mayans M.C." has been renewed for a fifth season by FX. The announcement was made a little more than a month after the Season 4 finale of the show aired. According to Variety, Elgin James, the co-creator and executive producer of the series, released a statement on behalf of the network on Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con. The fifth season of "Mayans M.C." season will debut in 2023.

Along with the renewal, Karey Burke, president of Disney Television Studios' 20th Television, also announced that James had signed a new multi-year contract with the business. "Elgin is a visionary leader who has managed the nearly impossible task of being in multiple places at one time as director, showrunner and writer on his brilliant 'Mayans M.C.", Burke said in a statement.

He added, "He's also a passionate champion of emerging voices and young storytellers both in front and behind the camera, which is another reason we love being in business with him. There's virtually nothing he can't do and we're grateful to have him at 20th." James said in a statement, "20th is my home, I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the 'Mayans' family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making 'Mayans' something special on the set and on the screen", as reported by Variety.

The first episode of "Mayans M.C." aired in September 2018. Kurt Sutter and James are the co-creators and co-executive producers of the show, which is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. (ANI)

