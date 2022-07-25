Engin Akyürek’s Escape won million hearts (Now fans want Season 2)

Nowadays Turkish dramas are highly popular in many countries beyond Turkey, including in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Popular Turkish star Engin Akyürek has gained recognition worldwide for his roles in different series like Fatmagul, Kara Para Aşk, Sefirin Kızi, Godspeed, and more.

After "The Ambassador's Daughter" (Sefirin Kızı' Turkish name), Engin Akyürek reappears in a new Turkish drama named "Escape" written by himself. The actor also co-directed the series, along with Irem Helvacıoğlu.

Disney + launched the series on June 14, 2022, and concluded it on Wednesday, July 20. However, there are two more episodes still left to air on Disney +. As soon as the series ended, fans are buzzing for Escape Season 2 which is yet to be renewed.

The series will revolve around a war photographer Mehmet and a group of journalists from different countries. The journalist group, who secretly cross the border of Syria, has been captured by a terrorist organization. The story will show the struggles and escape of the reporters' group after they're arrested in Yazidi village.

The Escape meets with the audience every week in episodes and has been a great success. The theme of the story 'Escape' became the main topic of great interaction, especially on social media. Disney Plus was advertised in many parts of the world through this series. The Turkish series captured millions of hearts and gained recognition worldwide.

Engin Akyürek fans embraced the series with great sincerity, and this made Disney Plus stand out in many countries.

The other cast of the series include Engin Akyürek and İrem Helvacıoğlu, as well as names such as Levent Ülgen, Aras Aydın, Onur Bay, Leyla Tanlar, Aziz Çapkurt.

