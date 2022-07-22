The Witch Part 2 creates a new record in South Korean film industry

'The Witch: Part 2. The Other One' has created one more striking record! The South Korean film is the sequel to the 2018 film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion follows the story of a young girl who escapes from a mysterious laboratory after a violent incident that leaves many dead. Two members that run the lab, Dr. Baek and Mr. Choi, consider her dead. The girl collapses on a farm, where she is discovered by the owner, Mr. and Mrs. Goo. His wife nurses the girl back to health and adopts her. She leads her to normal life while all her memories got erased. The film depicts how several forces with different motives have come together to chase down the young girl.

'The Witch: Part 2. The Other One' has beat the Korean film industry and saw its sales reach almost half of the pre-pandemic level in the first six months of this year on the highly anticipated return of movie fans to theaters, box office data showed Thursday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, a total of 452.9 billion won (US$345.9 million) worth of movie tickets were sold during the first half of 2022, up 143.1 percent from 266.6 billion won over the same period last year, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

During the pandemic, it was 20.02 million and now the audience members are more than doubled to 44.94 million for the January-June period in 2022. The correspondent figure for the first half of 2019 was 109.32 million.

The Witch Part 2 is the fourth movie in 2022 that surpassed 2 million moviegoers after "The Outlaws 2" ("The Roundup"), "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and "Jurassic World Dominion."

