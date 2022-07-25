Left Menu

Dave Chappelle opens for Chris Rock, Kevin Hart days after Minneapolis show was canceled

American stand-up comic Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening, performing a set for more than 20 minutes to open for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Dave Chappelle opens for Chris Rock, Kevin Hart days after Minneapolis show was canceled
American stand-up comic Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening, performing a set for more than 20 minutes to open for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. According to Variety, Chappelle's performance came only three days after a Minneapolis venue abruptly scrapped plans for the comedian to perform on site. Chappelle was instead hosted by the city's Varsity Theater.

"To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," First Avenue wrote in a statement, adding, "We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have." Chappelle briefly acknowledged the recent situation during his Madison Square Garden set. "Despite what you may have read about in the news, I'm okay. I appreciate the support," Chappelle told the crowd.

After Rock and Hart entertained the crowd for an hour, Chappelle reportedly returned to the stage. The three riffed about who among them is a comedian 'G.O.A.T.' and dug into Will Smith's now-infamous incident at this year's Oscars in which he took the stage to slap Rock. Chappelle has been a subject of controversy for nearly a year now, after his Netflix special 'The Closer' was criticized by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community for transphobic language. The comedian has defended his material, touting artistic expression, as per Variety. (ANI)

