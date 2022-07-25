'Bachelor' spinoff star Emily Ferguson ties knot with NHL's William Karlsson

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 22:50 IST
William Karlsson and Emily Ferguson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Emily Ferguson, a former contestant on 'The Bachelor', married NHL star William Karlsson on Saturday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferguson and Karlsson, who have been dating since 2017, exchanged vows at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The pair, who got engaged in December 2020, resides in Las Vegas, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, for whom Karlsson plays hockey. Emily Karlsson shared photos and a video from the ceremony on Instagram, along with the caption "Officially Mr. & Mrs. Karlsson".

Haley, Emily's twin sister who has also appeared on the Bachelor series, married Swedish hockey player Oula Palve last month. Haley's maid of honor was Emily. Emily and Haley both participated in the 2016 Ben Higgins season of ABC's 'The Bachelor'.

Later, she made two appearances on 'The Bachelor' in Paradise and co-starred with Haley in 'The Twins: Happily Ever After?', a Freeform spinoff that aired in 2017 and followed the twins as they adjusted to life away from their mother's house, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Following JoJo Fletcher's recent wedding, who also competed against the twins on Higgins' Bachelor season, the twins got married. On her own season of 'The Bachelorette', which aired in the summer of 2016, Fletcher met Jordan Rodgers. The two later got engaged in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

