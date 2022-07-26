Alone Season 9 Episodes 10 & 11: Contestants continue to cope with Labrador's harsh snowfalls

History channel's Alone Season 9 has been successfully showing the struggles of the show's participants left alone in the wilderness with a limited amount of survival equipment. Fans are eagerly waiting for Alone Season 9 Episode 10, which is set to release within a couple of days.

The series is currently has three active participants, namely Teimojin Tan and Juan Pablo Quiñonez from Canada and Karie Lee Knoke from Sandpoint, Idaho. Alone Season 9 was filmed in the fall of 2021 in harsh weather conditions of Northeastern Labrador.

In Alone Season 9, participants are set in a remote location with harsh weather conditions. They have to endure wet, snowy, merciless conditions. This means the ingenuity, mental willpower and wilderness skills of the survivalists are put to the test in the show. They must build their own shelters, forage for their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing.

Alone Season 9 Episode 10 is titled "Winter's Grasp" and it is set to be premiered on July 28, 2022. Episode 11, which is titled "Fight, Flight or Freeze" will release on August 4.

History Channel's Alone Season 9 Episode 10 synopsis reads: "A fierce snow storm wreaks havoc on the remaining survivalists. While one participant attempts to warm their shelter, others struggle with their health as the weather piles on."

Alone Season 9 Episode 11 logline: "As days pass, the contestants continue struggling to battle Labrador's harsh snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures. As their minds and bodies are pushed to the limit, they struggle more than ever before."

The viewers will have to wait for two more days to see what can happen to the contestant. Watch Alone Season 9 Episode 10 and 11 at 9:30 pm ET /PT on History Channel on July 28 and August 18 respectively.

