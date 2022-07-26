Left Menu

MP: Couple held for inflicting burns, torturing adopted daughter in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:02 IST
MP: Couple held for inflicting burns, torturing adopted daughter in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly inflicting burns and torturing their nine-year-old adopted daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said. The 40-year-old woman had allegedly inflicted burns on the child's private parts as a punishment for bedwetting, while her husband is also accused of brutally assaulting her, MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The accused, who are close relatives of the child, had adopted her after the death of her parents due to COVID-19 infection, he said.

An offence has been registered under sections 294 (abusing), 323 (manhandling), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it was stated.

The couple was presented in a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said. ''Once the girl is discharged from the hospital, the administration will take care of her and take efforts to ensure that she is adopted by a good family as per the due process,'' the official said.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Pallavi Porwal had on Monday said that the girl had sustained burns on her private parts, some hair on her head had been uprooted and her body bore fingernail marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022