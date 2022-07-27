Vijay Diwas: DC unveils mural dedicated to Kargil war heroes in Jammu

Left Menu

On Vijay Diwas, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Tuesday unveiled a mural created to honour the martyrs of the Kargil conflict. Each year, Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil war.Paying tributes, Lavasa lauded the JSCLs initiative to honour the Kargil war heroes.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-07-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 00:57 IST
On Vijay Diwas, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Tuesday unveiled a mural created to honour the martyrs of the Kargil conflict. The mural was created by the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL). A group of youth also presented a dance on a patriotic song to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said. Each year, Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil war.

Paying tributes, Lavasa lauded the JSCL's initiative to honour the Kargil war heroes. ''I am sure that this mural art will educate the people of Jammu about the highest values of the Indian Army and inspire them,'' she said. Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta also paid tributes to the brave hearts of the Kargil war. ''The nation will remain grateful to them and their bravery motivates everyone,'' he added. Over 500 soldiers laid down their lives in the conflict.

