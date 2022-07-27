Arjun Kapoor plans to get inked for fourth time

Arjun Kapoor, who has three tattoos, is set to get his fourth one soon, thanks to 'Ek Villain Returns'. In Mohit Suri's directorial, Arjun will be seen sporting several tattoos on his body, including a huge one on his right arm.

Opening up about his love for tattoos, Arjun took to Instagram and wrote, "For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It's cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I'm always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be. So, Ek Villain Returns was an amazing project for me because I got to sport such insane tattoos that define my character and personality in the film." For Arjun, getting inked is always about "imprinting a part of your soul on to your body."

"Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me it was always about imprinting a part of your soul on to your body. With this film, I can safely say that I have been reunited with my love for body art and I thank Mohit Suri for covering me with tattoos that I will cherish forever. I already have 3 tattoos. Time to maybe get 1 more," he added. Arjun also shared a few pictures of his look from the film. In the images, he is seen flaunting his fake tattoos.

'Ek Villain Returns', which is scheduled to release on July 29, also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. It is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)

