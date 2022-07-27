Left Menu

Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of 'Indian Police Force' next month

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will start shooting for the second schedule of his Prime Video series Indian Police Force from August 1, here.Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a Delhi Police officer in the show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:13 IST
Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of 'Indian Police Force' next month
Rohit Shetty (Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will start shooting for the second schedule of his Prime Video series ''Indian Police Force'' on August 1, here.

''Indian Police Force'' also features Shilpa Shetty.

According to his spokesperson, the director has scheduled a 15-day high-octane action shoot for the series.

An extravagant set has been created in the Mumbai suburbs, with international action teams joining the project to execute the shoot. Sidharth and Shilpa, among others, will be part of this schedule.

The series is a part of Rohit's already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films — "Singham" and "Singham 2" with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" and Akshay Kumar-led "Sooryavanshi".

''India Police Force'', an eight-part series, will stream on Prime Video next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

