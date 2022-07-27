Left Menu

Spain: Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial

Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spains government of 14.5 million euros 15 million in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.Shakira, 45, trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law, the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:46 IST
Spain: Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial
  • Country:
  • Spain

Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.

Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,'' the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence, if found guilty of tax evasion.

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered. No date for the trial has been set.

Shakira's public relations firm said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

The residence of the artist is at the core of the case. Prosecutors allege she lived mostly in Spain despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona football star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022