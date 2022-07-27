Boyd Holbrook says Harrison Ford is 'ripping and roaring' in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Boyd Holbrook, who will play the title character in "Indiana Jones 5", says he's "a little bit" anxious about how audiences will respond to director James Mangold's newest entry in the venerable action-adventure series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:19 IST
Hollywood star Boyd Holbrook, who will play the title character in "Indiana Jones 5", says he's "a little bit" anxious about how audiences will respond to director James Mangold's newest entry in the venerable action-adventure series. "It's kind of like a childhood dream," Holbrook told Variety at Monday's red carpet premiere of "Vengeance" at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. "And you could feel a little bit of that pressure, but I try not to go down those roads. I really just focus on the job at hand."

According to Variety, there are few details available regarding "Indiana Jones 5". The movie will be directed by Jim Mangold, who, in Holbrook's opinion, is incapable of creating a subpar work of art. He performs his tasks with such accuracy. Following Steven Spielberg's direction of the first four movies, Mangold, known for movies including "Ford v Ferrari," "Logan," "Walk the Line," and "The Wolverine," makes his Indiana Jones debut. Harrison Ford, 80, is slated to play Indiana Jones once more in the movie even though Spielberg won't be there.

"Harrison Ford is ripping and roaring," Holbrook said. "Age ain't nothing but a number to this man." Along with others, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas take part in the most recent adventure with Ford and Holbrook. The score will also be written by John Williams once more. The release date for "Indiana Jones 5" is currently set for June 30, 2023.

Currently, Holbrook is starring in "Vengeance," B.J. Novak's first feature film. The movie, which was also written by the "The Office" star, follows an ambitious podcaster as he makes his way from New York to Texas to look into the death of a woman he had a fling with. Novak plays the podcaster in the role. Ty Shaw, played by Holbrook, is a native Texan who is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of his sister. The movie "Vengeance" will premiere on July 29. (ANI)

