Britney Spears will not have to sit for deposition in ongoing legal battle with father

Though the legal tussle in American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' life is far from over at least she will not have to face her father's lawyer directly any time soon. According to Variety, Britney will not have to answer questions from her father's lawyer in a deposition in the battle over his fallout from her conservatorship and use of her fortune, a probate judge ruled on Wednesday.

Her father, Jamie Spears, sought the court's permission to take Spears' deposition as the two sides continue to war over attorneys' fees and other costs connected to her 13-year conservatorship. However, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that a deposition would not be likely to produce information relevant to the remaining issues in the case. Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, said that a deposition would serve only to "retraumatize" his client. He also said that Spears would not be a witness in any future trial or evidentiary proceeding in the case.

Spears was put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 by her father, who acted as her sole conservator for most of the 13 years. After more than a decade of fighting against the arrangement, Spears' father was suspended by the court in September 2021, and the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Rosengart has raised a series of objections to Jamie Spears' motion for fees in the case and has repeatedly accused the singer's father of misconduct in his handling of the conservatorship, reported Variety.

"Whether he accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through at his hands for more than a decade," Rosengart said in court, adding that if Jamie Spears truly loved his daughter, he would have dropped his motion for a deposition. Britney's father has been accused of financial mismanagement and reaping the benefits of his world-famous daughter's multi-million-dollar estate, rather than focusing on her well-being during the conservatorship.

Through lawyers, he has denied any claims of wrongdoing and has maintained that his role throughout the conservatorship was approved by the court every step of the way. As per Variety, he has also been hit with accusations of hiring a security team to run surveillance on his adult daughter, bugging her private bedroom and monitoring her phone. Though, in a declaration filed earlier this summer, he denied this. (ANI)

