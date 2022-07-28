Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan wraps up Haryana schedule of 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan has successfully completed his Haryana schedule for 'Shehzada'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 14:03 IST
Kartik Aaryan wraps up Haryana schedule of 'Shehzada'
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan has successfully completed his Haryana schedule for 'Shehzada'. Taking to Instagram, Kartik share a video taken by someone from the set, where one can see a huge crowd of excited fans standing outside the shoot location in Haryana as they are curious to catch a glimpse of him. Kartik obliged them as he went up to the gate and met them.

"Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada. #EndOfSchedule," he captioned the post. Being helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events. Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022