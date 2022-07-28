Kartik Aaryan wraps up Haryana schedule of 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan has successfully completed his Haryana schedule for 'Shehzada'. Taking to Instagram, Kartik share a video taken by someone from the set, where one can see a huge crowd of excited fans standing outside the shoot location in Haryana as they are curious to catch a glimpse of him. Kartik obliged them as he went up to the gate and met them.

"Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada. #EndOfSchedule," he captioned the post. Being helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events. Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

