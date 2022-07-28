Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM flags off 'Mukhyamantri Mahtari Nyay Rath' to make women aware of rights

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the occasion of Hareli Tihaar festival on Thursday flagged off the Mukhyamantri Mahtari Nyay Rath with the aim of making the women of the state aware of their constitutional rights and laws.The CM also administered the oath of protection, justice and empowerment of women on this occasion, an official said, adding that chariots flagged off will travel through the districts informing people about legal provisions of women, constitutional rights etc through shorts films, brochures.Each chariot will have two lawyers, who will listen to the grievances of women and provide information and advice.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the occasion of the Hareli Tihaar festival on Thursday flagged off the 'Mukhyamantri Mahtari Nyay Rath' with the aim of making the women of the state aware of their constitutional rights and laws.

The CM also administered the oath of protection, justice, and empowerment of women on this occasion, an official said, adding that ''chariots'' flagged off will travel through the districts informing people about legal provisions of women, constitutional rights, etc through shorts films, and brochures.

''Each chariot will have two lawyers, who will listen to the grievances of women and provide information and advice. Women will also be able to submit their applications for the resolution of their grievances to the Women's Commission through these chariots,'' the official said.

''Each chariot will have a large LED screen, and nationally-awarded educational short films in Chhattisgarhi and Hindi will be shown. The state government has made special changes in the DMF (District Mineral Foundation) policy for Mahtari Nyay Rath. The DMF amount received by the district will be used for the operation of Nyay Rath,'' he added.

The chariot will initially move in the nine districts of Durg, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Janjgir-Champa, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Kanker and Balodabazar-Bhatapara which has received funds under the DMF policy, he said.

