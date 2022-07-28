Debt-ridden farmer kills himself in Haryana's Ambala

The body of a middle-aged farmer, who had been missing for some days, was recovered from a canal here on Thursday, with his relatives saying he died by suicide due to financial distress.

The farmer, Bhupender Singh, was a resident of Bhudangpur village, around 10 km from Ambala city.

Police said Singh had been missing since July 25. His relatives searched for him at several places but they did not get any clue. They also informed the police about him going missing.

His body was found floating in the Narwana branch canal at Jansui on Thursday, police said. Some passerby informed the police about the body. Later, the farmer's relatives too rushed to the site and identified that the body.

Surrender Singh, a relative of the farmer, told reporters that Bhupinder was under tension following very low wheat production because of a decline in yields due to warmer weather earlier this year.

He was not able to repay the amount he had borrowed for purchasing seeds and fertilizer and for other requirement, he said.

Police said the body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem and the matter is being probed further.

