Dua Lipa issues statement after fans injured by unauthorised fireworks at her show

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is extremely sad as her three fans were injured at her show in Toronto. The fans received minor injuries after someone set off fireworks at the concert on Wednesday night, New York Post reported.

Toronto police told The Post that an unknown suspect in the floor section threw the fireworks at the end of Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour performance at the Scotiabank Arena. After the shocking incident, Lipa issued a statement, saying she is "shocked and confused."

"Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are," she wrote. Lipa also apologized to her fans for feeling "scared" and "unsafe" at her concert.

"There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe, or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love," Lipa concluded. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Toronto police. (ANI)

