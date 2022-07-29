Left Menu

DRDO scientist Tessy Thomas to receive Tilak National Award Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:24 IST
Senior scientist Tessy Thomas, popularly known as India's missile woman, will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for the year 2022 at a function in Pune on Monday.

The award, instituted by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust, is given every year to an Indian who has dedicated his life to strengthening the country's democratic principles and contributed to Tilak's dream of a strong and modern India.

''The trustees have unanimously decided to give her the award in recognition of her contribution to promoting 'swadeshi' philosophy,'' said Deepak Tilak and Rohit Tilak, President and Vice President of the Tilak Smarak Trust, in a statement.

Thomas was the project director for Agni-4 and Agni-5 missile systems and overseen their successful flight tests. Currently, she serves as the Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Award will be conferred at Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune.

