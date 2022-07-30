Left Menu

'Ek Villain Returns' earns Rs 7 crore on day one

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 11:16 IST
'Ek Villain Returns' earns Rs 7 crore on day one
Ek Villain Returns Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer ''Ek Villain Returns'' has raised Rs 7.05 crore in India on the first day of it's theatrical release, the makers announced Saturday. The Mohit Suri-directed action thriller is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name. In a media statement, film production company T-Series said '''Ek Villain Returns' opens with a strong start at the box office, raking an impressive Rs 7.05 crore nett on day one in India.'' The film, also featuring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022