Singer Minu Bakshi hits the Music Chart with her New Music Video 'Rabb Ranjha'

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India’s iconic Sufi and Semi-classical singer MinuBakshi drops her much anticipated music video “Rabb Ranjha” after leaving us in awe with her one of a kind singing skills. In India, if someone has constantly revolutionized the term ‘Sufi’, it is none other than Minu Bakshi. With her hypnotic music and her extremely calming voice, MinuBakshi is one of those singers whose voice penetrates the soul. A singer and lyricist, she has dedicated herself to the cause of promoting Indian music and she is constantly thinking at new and innovative ways to put India on global map. Video launch link: youtu.be/dgP5Y_cp06I The beloved singer has provided her dulcet tones to more than 150 songs in various global languages. She has been awarded with many national and international honours for promoting national harmony. Recently, MinuBakshi was honoured with the prestigious Ambassador of Indian Culture Award in 2021 for her enormous contribution in spreading Indian Culture across the globe on the occasion of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of Indian Independence. Bakshi’s journey has been a remarkable one. A story full of determination, passion and commitment and finally fulfilment. Ever aware of her responsibility to family and society and cast in a traditional mould Minu Bakshi’s priorities were always clear. She dedicated her entire adult life to husband, children, grandchildren, in laws and parents. Through it all her commitment to singing remained her driving force and Begum Akhtar her inspiration. “Rabb Ranjha is really close to my heart, it has been my lifelong ambition. The trailer of the song went viral this month previously gaining lovely response from the public. Through the years, despite the pressures of family which dominated my life, I always followed a regimen of rigorous training in classical music under the training of renowned Ustads. I do not write and sing the way others do. That too is a source of entertainment, but not how I wish to pursue my music,” said Minu Bakshi. The video which was shot at Nahar Singh Mahal in Ballabharh Faridabad has some breath-taking visuals of its rich cultural heritage and features the singer - Minu Bakshi soaking in the musical notes. #MinuBakshi #IndianSinger #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav YouTube Video: Rabb Ranjha | Minu Bakshi

