Johnny Depp makes millions with sold-out debut art collection

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's debut art collection 'Friends and Heroes' sold out within hours on a London art gallery's website on Thursday, earning the actor millions. According to Fox News, Castle Fine Art Gallery listed 780 prints featuring pop art-style portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.

"This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in just hours," the gallery announced on Instagram. As per the gallery, Depp focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him."

Al Pacino has been a close friend since the pair starred in the 1997 crime drama 'Donnie Brasco', bonding over a "shared tendency towards creative lunacy," a brochure for the collection states. He and Keith Richards share a love of music, particularly "obscure blues tracks," and he called the Rolling Stones guitarist "the coolest rock 'n' roll star of all time" in the brochure.

Richards partly inspired Depp's character Captain Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. The silk-screen limited-edition portraits are sold individually and as a box set. The set of four goes for USD 15,040 and a single portrait is listed for USD 3,973. Depp reportedly earned over USD 3.6 million from Thursday's sales, reported Fox News.

The actor's successful foray into art comes on the heels of a major victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard where he was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages on June 1 by a Virginia jury. Heard too was awarded USD 2 million in damages on a single claim in her countersuit. Both of them recently appealed the verdict, as per Fox News. (ANI)

