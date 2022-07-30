Guj: Man held for stalking two sisters using fake Instagram profiles

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles on Instagram to stalk two sisters after one of them rejected his advances in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Saturday. The police on Friday arrested Jash Verma, a computer engineer, who allegedly created four fake profiles on the social networking website to stalk the women living in his locality, an official said.

Verma had developed one-sided love for the younger sibling, who did not show any interest in him, he said.

The accused created the fake profiles on Instagram to establish contact with the woman and her elder sister, who later approached the city cyber crime branch with a complaint and details of the fake IDs, the official said.

The cyber crime branch contacted Instagram and received information about the four profiles. They used technical analysis to track down the man who created the fake IDs, he said.

The accused has been booked under section 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 66 (C) (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

