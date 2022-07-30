The Matrix 5 seems unlikely (And why fans won’t regret that)

After the fourth film, titled, The Matrix Resurrections released in December last year, fans were hoping for another sequel. Fast forward seven months and fans are still not sure whether The Matrix 5 could ever materialize.

Despite the buzz about the fifth film, it looks like the possibility of The Matrix 5 is almost dead. In fact, before the announcement of The Matrix Resurrections, it was decided that there will be no more films for The Matrix franchise.

The Matrix 4 ended with left doors open for the next sequel, so fans thought a fifth film is definitely on the cards. Even lead star Keanu Reeves was willing to return. But producer James McTeigue noted in December that there are no plans for sequels, prequels, or an all-new trilogy at the present moment.

"I think, at the moment, it's just the movie you've seen. We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy," McTeigue shared with Collider.

In an interview with Fandom, Keanu said he is open to do a fifth movie if Lana is on board. He said, "I mean, if she wanted to do another story and wanted to include me I would be honored and grateful. And I'd like to see what happens to Trinity and Neo – and the world."

Carrie-Anne Moss seconds Keanu, "Totally, of course … it would be amazing."

He also predicts that Lana Wachowski will not go ahead with another movie or The Matrix 5. Speaking with Empire Online, Keanu Reeves stated he doesn't believe there will be another sequel to The Matrix.

When he was asked whether there is another movie in the pipeline for both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the handsome actor jokingly said, "What's another one? Resurrections Redux."

"Wachowskian! I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," said Keanu.

Why is The Matrix 5 less likely to happen in the future?

One of the reasons for this is definitely the fourth season's weak box office collections. The first two movies, namely, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, create new records in the box. But the franchise's dream run started dipping (even though slightly) in the third movie, and the dip became even more evident with the fourth film's box office performance. Many fans were not very happy with its storyline, so they may not even regret if the fifth movie is canceled.

The box office numbers for the fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections are definitely below expectations. The film was released in both theaters and HBO streaming services, and it grossed $427 million worldwide, which is less than the original movie's collections. Of course, the creators are blaming it on the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is to be noted that the film was released simultaneously in theatres and on HBO MAX streaming services.

Besides the box office performance, both star Keanu Reeves and director Lana Wachowski already told currently they have no plan for The Matrix 5. Therefore, if Warner Bros. wants to go ahead with the fifth movie then they have to proceed without Wachowski. And it's unlikely they will do any Matrix films without Keanu, who would probably not return without Wachowski. So the Matrix 5 looks impossible, at least for now.

