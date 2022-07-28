What could be Fast X's plot? New talents added to roster

We are just 10 months behind the global release of Fast and Furious 10, and obviously, that's the reason the Fast and Furious franchise, action and speed enthusiasts are passionately looking forward to the latest updates on it. The imminent movie has not only assembled a massive gathering of unique talents, but it is also attracting more new talents to its roster.

So far, we know Fast and Furious 10 has got the official movie name, Fast X. The upcoming movie Fast X will see the actors such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B, including the newly added talents like Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno.

Fast and Furious 10 aka Fast X already suffered a delay in production due to the pandemic. It also suffered delay due to the exit of Star Trek Beyond's director Justin Lin from the position of director. He has been replaced by Louis Leterrier, who is globally popular for the superhit movies like Now You See Me, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Clash of the Titans to name a few.

Michelle Rodriguez said to Deadline at San Diego Comic-Con that the production of Fast X was able to stay well on track, and there are only four or five weeks left to shoot during the period when it lost its director.

"Bro, I couldn't even believe it. We lost the director and everything, and nothing was stopping that machine, let me tell you. We're almost done. I mean, production is literally like four weeks, five weeks away from finishing. Bro, I finished already. I finished shooting. We did our thing, baby. Trust me, you're going to see so many - such craziness, you're going to be like, 'Oh, I get it,'" Michelle Rodriguez opined.

Fast X will bring back actors from the previous movies (as the names are mentioned above). Only Dwayne Johnson will not return in Fast and Furious 10 following his reported cold feud with Vin Diesel. However, fans should not take his absence in the tenth installment as confirmed news as anything can happen anytime in the celeb and movie world.

The larger updates on Fast X's plot are still being under wraps, obviously to avoid much speculations and rumors. However, Tyrese Gibson revealed in a recent interview that Fast and Furious 10 would feature more details about Dom's past. The imminent movie is going to be the first of a two-part finale that will finale put the franchise to bed for good, Collider reported.

The tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X is set to hit the big screens on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood action movies.

