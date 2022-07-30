Two stabbed in Delhi's Trilokpuri
Two men sustained injuries after being stabbed with a sharp object during a scuffle in east Delhis Trilokpuri, police said on Saturday. They reached the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital and found Jasmeet Singh 18 and Ashish 23, both residents of Kalyanpuri, undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police east Priyanka Kashyap said.
Two men sustained injuries after being stabbed with a sharp object during a scuffle in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, police said on Saturday. On Friday, police got information about the incident. They reached the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital and found Jasmeet Singh (18) and Ashish (23), both residents of Kalyanpuri, undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. Jasmeet alleged that at around 9.30 pm, he had an altercation with four persons who stabbed him on his back and waist. Ashish who had come to save him was also attacked, police said. A case has been registered and a 17-year-old boy has been apprehended, police said.
Other three have also been identified and efforts are on to nab them, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
