Mumbai: NC registered on woman's complaint of threat in land redevelopment case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 22:32 IST
A non-cognisable complaint was registered by Vakola police in Mumbai on Saturday after a woman earlier alleged a rape and death threat in connection with the probe into the Patra Chawl redevelopment project irregularities, an official said.

The woman, a witness in the case, had submitted a written complaint on July 20 claiming she had received the threat note inserted in a newspaper delivered at her home on July 15, he said.

''We have registered an NC under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) against an unidentified person. A probe is underway,'' the Vakola police station official added.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing an alleged money laundering case involving the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

