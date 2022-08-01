Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264: Mikey to describe key events of his life & Toman’s formation

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 253 does not show a conflict between the two gangs but touches upon Mikey's life history and the origin of the Dark Impulses. It also shows the history of his life when he was in school and a baby. Since the manga is approaching the final part of the battle, the upcoming chapter, i.e., Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 is highly sought after.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 might continue unraveling Mikey's complicated psyche. The spoilers on Twitter and Discord indicate that Wakui continues to depict Mikey's point of view on key events in his life.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 reveals more about Mikey and also offers hints on Haruchiyo, Draken and Emma.

Chapter 653 starts with Mikey explaining that he only has one memory of his father. He believes his father was strong because he did not cry. Sano Manjiro lost his father when he was four years old. This led him continuously beat children of his age and even older in school and locality to prove himself strong.

He even does not cry when his mother died and continues to believe that crying in any situation is a sign of weakness. The manga ends with Draken meeting Mikey. Manjiro thinks Draken is also strong like him.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 is titled "Not Only the Force, but Also..." Chapter 264 Raw scans are out.

The chapter will start showing the story from Mikey's point of view. According to the leaked raw scan, Emma and Draken's panel since childhood will be shown in the chapter. Young Draken comes to Manjiro's house and offers younger Emma to carry some boxes. Emma is nervous about meeting Draken.

Another panel depicts Mikey crying by himself in front of a mirror. He cries after his brother's death in an accident. Mikey recalls his brother's memories, including the motorcycle he gave him.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 will also provide a glimpse of the history of the group formation where Mikey and Takemichi stand together. This is followed by a shot of Mikey riding his motorcycle down the street with the rest of his impressive Toman gang. Kazutora and Baji are also there.

The first generation Toman to lead was Mikey, followed by Draken, Pah and Peh some of the other founders. The only cheering part of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 is the love between Draken and Emma that evolves for a long. Otherwise, the chapter will give sorrowful memories from Mikey's past.

The Tokyo Revengers release schedule is on August 3, 2022, in Japan. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: The Dragon Prince Season 4 clip hints time jump, Viren's resurrection & what more we know!