The Dragon Prince Season 4 clip hints time jump, Viren's resurrection & what more we know!

Netflix's The Dragon Prince Season 4 has got a new clip and the dragon enthusiasts are quite excited about it. The clip portrays a significant time jump between the previous and imminent season. Read further to know more in detail.

New clip of The Dragon Ball Season 4 hints at a time jump of around 84 years from the last season. The show was released in September 2018 and we got the second and third seasons in 2019. Accordingly, the wait for the fourth season is a tad longer, and we hope the show creators won't make us wait for a longer time.

Fans are quite overwhelmed seeing the resurrection of Viren in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The action is being accomplished by Claudia. The viewers are also fascinated seeing the transmutation of the sinister Startouch elf Aaravos into a cocoon. The clip also shows grown-up Callum now acting as the new High Mage and continuing to carry his trusty magic book.

Much has changed since the Battle of the Storm Spire... Discover what different fates await two powerful young mages, Claudia and Callum, in the first official clip from SEASON 4 of #TheDragonPrince!Coming this November ✨ Only on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/HUZZvNfllO — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) July 22, 2022

As already cited above, The Dragon Prince Season 4 starts with a big-time skip. It will pick up 2 years after the Battle of the Storm Spire that was completed in Season 3. Though there is finally peace across the lands, the human kingdoms and the magical realm of Xadia cannot forget the centuries of pain so easily, and tensions remain, Slash Film reported.

Dragon Prince Season 4 will be titled "Earth". It will follow a new chapter of the original saga called The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld. As per Saga, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have a total of seven seasons for the series.

