Shooting on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' complete

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced the wrap on his upcoming directorial ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''.

The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Johar took to Twitter to share the update on the wrap of the film, which he described as ''a piece of my heart''.

''... a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!'' he wrote.

The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2016's ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', also thanked the crew of the film for their support. ''Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani... I am forever grateful,'' Johar said. ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. A Dharma Productions project, the film is slated to be released on February 10, 2023.

