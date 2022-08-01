Shooting on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' complete
We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic he wrote.The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2016s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also thanked the crew of the film for their support.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced the wrap on his upcoming directorial ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''.
The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.
Johar took to Twitter to share the update on the wrap of the film, which he described as ''a piece of my heart''.
''... a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!'' he wrote.
The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2016's ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', also thanked the crew of the film for their support. ''Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani... I am forever grateful,'' Johar said. ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. A Dharma Productions project, the film is slated to be released on February 10, 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh ditches his luxury car for an auto-rickshaw ride
Prez polls: Dharmendra Pradhan joins folk artists in tribal dance as Murmu leads in counting
Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his 'obscene' pics; application filed with Mumbai police
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures on social media
Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his 'obscene' pics; two applications filed with Mumbai police