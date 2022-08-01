Chiranjeevi wants this part removed from final edit of his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' interview with Aamir Khan

Left Menu

South star Chiranjeevi, who has been actively promoting Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Hyderabad and also unveiled the film's Telugu trailer, recently sat down to talk about the movie with its lead star along with Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI
South star Chiranjeevi, who has been actively promoting Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Hyderabad and also unveiled the film's Telugu trailer, recently sat down to talk about the movie with its lead star along with Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna. A promo clip from the promotional interview for the film recently surfaced online. In it, when Aamir is questioned by Nagarjuna about how did he manage to get into the various looks of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir replied, "This transformation has been done by the VFX people."

However, when Aamir made the statement, Chiranjeevi did not believe him and playfully asked that this part of the interview should be edited out. He said, "Edit this part out. I won't believe." A few days ago, the film's lead star, Aamir, had organized a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

In a video from the preview posted by Chiranjeevi on social media on Saturday, he was seen praising the film and hugging an emotional Aamir. In it, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir shaking his head and shook Aamir's hand, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes. Apart from Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in prominent roles

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. (ANI)

