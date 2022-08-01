Left Menu

Kylie Jenner busts out goofy moves with mom Kris Jenner in video tribute

American media personality and model Kylie Jenner recently took to social media and shared an adorable video of herself getting down with mom Kris Jenner as a tribute for her.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:15 IST
Kylie Jenner busts out goofy moves with mom Kris Jenner in video tribute
Kylie Jenner (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American media personality and model Kylie Jenner recently took to social media and shared an adorable video of herself getting down with mom Kris Jenner as a tribute for her. According to E! News, the clip which was posted on TikTok, was fittingly set to the song 'Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman' by Papa Razzi and the Photogs.

In it, Kylie was seen wearing an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while her 66-year-old mother donned a hot pink power suit. 'The Kardashians' stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting. The social media post's comments section quickly lit up with an outpouring of positive feedback, particularly for Kris, including one message which read, "I hope to be a mom like THE Kris Jenner," and another that said, "This pink suit is a vibe."

Other comments called for the iconic Kardashian family matriarch to create her own TikTok account, "ASAP." Kris, who has 11 grandchildren and counting--and Kylie, who shares Stormi Webster and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott, have always had a special relationship. Last November, the momager's youngest child posted an epic social media tribute to Kris on her birthday, calling her "my queen, my best friend, my mommy."

"There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!" she gushed, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022