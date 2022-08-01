Left Menu

Man arrested with rifle outside New York home of Iranian-American journalist

Alinejad has promoted videos of women violating Iran's head covering law to her millions of social media followers. Khalid Mehdiyev spent two days last week outside the home, and at one point attempted to open the door, an FBI agent wrote in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 22:50 IST
Man arrested with rifle outside New York home of Iranian-American journalist

An Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist said it was "shocking" to learn that a man had been arrested last week with a loaded AK-47 rifle outside her Brooklyn, New York, home. The journalist, Masih Alinejad, last year was said to be the target of a Tehran-backed kidnapping plot. Alinejad has promoted videos of women violating Iran's head covering law to her millions of social media followers.

Khalid Mehdiyev spent two days last week outside the home, and at one point attempted to open the door, an FBI agent wrote in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday. Police stopped him after he ran a stop sign and found the gun in the back seat of the car, according to the complaint. "What the Iranian regime did, first trying to kidnap me and now sending someone here trying to kill me, it’s a pattern. It's a continuation of their way of oppressing dissidents inside and outside Iran," she told Reuters.

"I’m not scared of them and I’m going to continue my fight against gender apartheid. Because I didn’t do anything wrong, I’m not a criminal, my crime is just giving voice to voiceless people," she said. The complaint did not identify Alinejad, but she confirmed to Reuters that the home in question was hers. She said she was now in a safe location.

U.S. prosecutors last year charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran, with plotting to kidnap Alinejad, who has contributed to the U.S. government-funded Voice of America Persian language service and reports on human rights issues in Iran. Tehran has dismissed allegations of government involvement in the kidnapping plot as "baseless."

Mehdiyev was charged with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. A judge ordered him detained without bail at a Friday afternoon hearing, court records show. Mehdiyev's lawyer declined to comment. After his arrest, Mehdiyev initially told law enforcement agents he did not know anything about the assault rifle and that he was in Brooklyn looking for a new apartment, according to the complaint.

He later told investigators that the AK-47 was his and that he was in Brooklyn "looking for someone," the complaint read. Mehdiyev then asked for a lawyer and declined to answer further questions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022