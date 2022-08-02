Left Menu

Sean Astin to collaborate with Matthew Modine in cycling drama 'Hard Miles'

Hollywood actor and Oscar nominee Sean Astin is all set to collaborate with the 'Stranger Things' actor Matthew Modine in a cycling drama film 'Hard Miles'.

Sean Astin (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor and Oscar nominee Sean Astin is all set to collaborate with the 'Stranger Things' actor Matthew Modine in a cycling drama film 'Hard Miles'. Along with Astin and Modine, the film also casts Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Leslie David Baker, Jahking Guillory, Jackson Kelly, Damien Diaz and Zachary T. Robbins in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, the film is based on the true story of the cycling team at Colorado's Ridge View Academy, which for decades has given at-risk youth a second chance through academic rigor, targeted treatment, competitive sports and leadership. Modine stars as Greg Townsend, who has led the team at Ridge View for the last 30 years, as previously announced. Astin will play benevolent local bike shop mechanic Speedy, with McWilliams as the commanding-but-empathetic Ridgeview youth counsellor Haddie, Baker as beleaguered facility director Skip Bowman, and Guillory, Jelly, Diaz and Robbins as members of the cycling team. Astin has been a part of numerous films like 'The Lord of the Rings', 'The Goonies', 'The War of the Roses', 'Encino Man', and 'Rudy' among others.

The actor along with his wife Christine Harrell received an Oscar nomination for their 1994 short film Kangaroo Court'. Apart from 'Hard Miles' the actor will be also seen in HBO's 'Perry Mason Season 2' and XYZ Films' true-crime thriller 'The Man in the White Van', Deadline reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

