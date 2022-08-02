Left Menu

Kriti Sanon celebrates 50 million followers milestone on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has thanked her fans after she amassed over 50 million followers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old actor took to the social media platform and shared a video, comprising behind-the-scenes clips from her various movies as well as advertisements.

''As Mimi says 'Fan following hai meri yahan par, haan!' 50 MILLION Love and counting.. Love you guys!! #50MillionOnInsta'' Sanon wrote in the caption.

The actor, who made her Hindi film debut opposite Tiger Shroff with 2014's ''Heropanti'', has featured in hits like ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'', ''Luka Chuppi'', ''Dilwale'' and ''Mimi''.

Sanon has multiple projects which will hit the screens in the coming months -- ''Bhediya'' with Varun Dhawan, ''Ganapath'', which reunites her with Shroff, Prabhas-led ''Adipurush'' and ''Shehzada'', co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

