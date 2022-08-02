'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo to lead Netflix movie 'Great Flood'
Great Flood will be Parks second Netflix film of 2022, following Aprils spy-action film Yaksha Ruthless Operations.The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in smash hit drama series Squid Game, most recently starred in the South Korean remake of Money Heist.The show, titled Money Heist Korea Joint Economic Area, featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series Our Beloved Summer, where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of Parasite fame.
- Country:
- India
''Squid Game'' star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix's upcoming disaster film ''Great Flood''.
The streaming service announced the new South Korean movie in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.
To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth when a great flood hits. It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival inside a flooding apartment. ''Great Flood '' will be Park's second Netflix film of 2022, following April's spy-action film ''Yaksha: Ruthless Operations''.
The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in the smash hit drama series ''Squid Game'', most recently starred in the South Korean remake of ''Money Heist''.
The show, titled ''Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area'', featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.
Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series ''Our Beloved Summer'', where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of ''Parasite'' fame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)