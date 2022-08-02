'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo to lead Netflix movie 'Great Flood'

''Squid Game'' star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix's upcoming disaster film ''Great Flood''.

The streaming service announced the new South Korean movie in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth when a great flood hits. It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival inside a flooding apartment. ''Great Flood '' will be Park's second Netflix film of 2022, following April's spy-action film ''Yaksha: Ruthless Operations''.

The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in the smash hit drama series ''Squid Game'', most recently starred in the South Korean remake of ''Money Heist''.

The show, titled ''Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area'', featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.

Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series ''Our Beloved Summer'', where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of ''Parasite'' fame.

