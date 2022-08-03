Left Menu

John Boyega denies rumours of joining Marvel

Hollywood actor John Boyega has finally denied all the rumours which claimed that the 'Star Wars' actor is going to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:19 IST
John Boyega denies rumours of joining Marvel
John Boyega (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor John Boyega has finally denied all the rumours which claimed that the 'Star Wars' actor is going to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Variety, Boyega in an interview with an American magazine stated, "That's not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things...I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top 'Iron Man' in that universe."

Dating back to 2021, rumours claimed that the 'Detroit' actor is going to be part of the 'Captain Marvel' sequel 'The Marvels', but he has not shut down all the rumours saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. Boyega's manager Femi Oguns stated, "Boyega's goal as an actor has always been to disrupt the industry and also to make history, for John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box."

Meanwhile, Boyega will be next seen in a thriller film 'Breaking' alongside Nichole Biharie and Olivia Washington, which is slated to release on August 26, 2022. Apart from that he also has 'The Woman King' alongside Viola Davis, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 16, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022