Left Menu

"It's one of the best feelings": Akshay Kumar on being highest taxpayer

Superstar Akshay Kumar who has always been fastidious about paying his taxes was reportedly honoured recently by the Income Tax department as the country's "highest taxpayer".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 09:31 IST
"It's one of the best feelings": Akshay Kumar on being highest taxpayer
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar who has always been fastidious about paying his taxes was reportedly honoured recently by the Income Tax department as the country's "highest taxpayer". When asked about it, Akshay told ANI: "Ji mujhe kaha to yehi gaya hai (about being the highest taxpayer). I am really honoured. It feels great that the Income Tax department recognises the whole thing and gives credit to people. Also, It's good that when you earn, you give it back to the country."

"It's one of the best feelings," the elated 'Khiladi' actor said. Reportedly, in 2015 and 2019, Kumar was on the Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in the world, ranking 52nd with earnings of USD 48.5 million (Rs 386 crore approx). Apart from films, a major source of his income also comes from brand endorsements.

After reports surfaced that Akshay Kumar was felicitated by the Income Tax department, his fans hailed the actor as a "responsible citizen." "According to haters, some journalists, fans of other actors he is not a Global superstar, he is Canadian and many more things but still he is paying highest income tax than rest of the industry from last 5 years. My superstar," a Twitter user wrote.

Another one tweeted, "Income Tax Department has felicitated Superstar @akshaykumar with a Samman Patra and termed him highest taxpayer from the Hindi film industry. Haters must see this before calling him Canadian." Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'Raksha Bandhan', which is scheduled to release on August 11. To note, 'Raksha Bandhan' marks Akshay's second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters.

The film was shot in Delhi last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022