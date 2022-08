Entertainment News Roundup: Brad Pitt action movie 'Bullet Train' speeds into theaters; Nintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd sold 23% fewer Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier following chip shortages, it said on Wednesday. The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expected procurement to improve "from late summer towards autumn" and maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years. The issue is coming sharply into focus with the oldest member of band, Jin, turning 30 next year. Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30.

At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions

Self-described working class playwright Kieton Saunders-Browne used to think the Edinburgh Fringe wasn't for people like him - until a fund set up to draw a more diverse cast of performers to the world's largest arts festival stepped in to help. The 24-year-old Londoner, of Irish and Caribbean heritage, is using a grant from the Generate Fund to stage his play "Block'd Off", which runs at the city's Pleasance Theatre from Aug. 3, and break the cycle of deprivation that is central to the work.

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

After headlining a festival in the metaverse, virtual singer and influencer Polar has ambitions to perform in the real world - drawing inspiration from the avatar concerts pioneered by Swedish pop giants ABBA, the digital team behind her says. The creation of media company TheSoul Publishing, Polar currently exists only in virtual world environments and on social media.

Brad Pitt action movie 'Bullet Train' speeds into theaters

Action movie "Bullet Train" starring Brad Pitt is pulling into its final stop - cinemas - starting on Wednesday. The film sees Pitt's hitman character, Ladybug, seemingly taking on his easiest job as he is asked to locate a suitcase on a high-speed train and then disembark. Unbeknownst to him, he is not the only assassin looking for the case, or for revenge. The other assassins traveling with intent include Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor Johnson), Prince (Joey King), Hornet (Zazie Beetz) and Wolf (Bad Bunny). Pitt said he read the script while under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and found himself laughing.

(With inputs from agencies.)