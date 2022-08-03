Left Menu

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij drop glimpse of their daughter Tara's birthday celebration

TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared a glimpse of their daughter Tara's birthday celebration on their social media handles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:00 IST
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij drop glimpse of their daughter Tara's birthday celebration
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with Tara (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared a glimpse of their daughter Tara's birthday celebration on their social media handles. The couple took their Instagram space and dropped a small video where Tara looks adorable in a pink dress and the room was filled with balloons, happy birthday tags and cake. Tara can be seen playing with balloons.

Jay wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarajaymahhi love you." https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyKBzTolG-/

On the other hand, Mahhi penned a heartfelt note which reads, "Happy 3 years my jaan. You are growing up to be such a giving child that it amazes me everyday.Thank you for the love,the happiness. I thank god each day for giving me such a beautiful child mumma loves you jaan.May you keep spreading love and light. Happy birthday princess @tarajaymahhi." https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyJswnqIoY/

Mahhi became famous after her stint in daily soaps such as 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shubh Kadam', etc. On the other hand, Jay is busy hosting India's popular dance reality show 'DID Super Moms'. Prior to this, he was seen hosting 'DID Lil Masters 5'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022