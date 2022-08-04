Left Menu

Aamir Khan opens up about his regret: 'I've not spent much time with my children'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7' talked about his life's regret of not spending time with his children Ira and Junaid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 07:14 IST
Aamir Khan opens up about his regret: 'I've not spent much time with my children'
Aamir Khan and Ira Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7' talked about his life's regret of not spending time with his children Ira and Junaid. During the conversation with Karan, the 'Dhoom: 3' actor stated, " I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realised suddenly I've not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I'm a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena's parents (Aamir's first wife) and Kiran (second wife)." In reply to this, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret?"

To which the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor replied, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing." In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran Rao announced their separation via a joint statement.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. Apart from that, the fifth episode of Karan's chat show ended on a very happy note, with the 'Sarfarosh' actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73% votes of the live audience and with Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chadha' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. 'Laal Singh Chadha' is going to face a big box office clash with Akshay Kumar's next film 'Raksha Bandhan.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022