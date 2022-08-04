Nick Jonas drops hot picture with his 'lady in red' Priyanka Chopra

Who's the hottest girl in the world? Oh desi girl --- Priyanka Chopra's fans must have screamed this hook line from the actor's hit song after seeing her unseen picture with her husband Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the image from Priyanka's 40th birthday bash. In the picture, Priyanka is seen standing in front of Nick and holding one of his hands as she looked away from the camera smiling. Nick held her from behind.

The duo looks super stylish. Priyanka opted for a red dress paired with matching heels. On the other hand, Nick wore a pink and black outfit. "Lady in red," Nick captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it.

Earlier on the occasion of Priyanka's 40th birthday on July 19, Nick posted a bunch of pictures for his wife and attached a sweet note with it. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra." Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The two are parents to a daughter named Malti Marie.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

