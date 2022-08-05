Left Menu

Ameesha Patel shares throwback picture from sets of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, on Friday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a throwback picture from the sets of her film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 20:57 IST
Ameesha Patel shares throwback picture from sets of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'
Ameesha Patel (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, on Friday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a throwback picture from the sets of her film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gadar' actor shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "First day of shoot KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN. Jagjit Singhji ghazal maestro and my godfather came to wish me luck on set."

In the picture, the actor could be seen in a white top and pink skirt, hugging the ghazal singer Jagjit Singh with some dancers in the background. Ameesha made her big Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan's musical romantic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' in the year 2000 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The film became a blockbuster hit and Ameesha received a lot of appreciation for her amazing performance. Post that, she became a popular face in the entertainment industry and was a part of some super hit films like 'Gadar', 'Humraaz', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Race 2'.

The blockbuster film revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj. Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Race 2' actor will be next seen in the action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to 'Gadar' which was released in the year 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022