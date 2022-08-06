Starz Outlander Prequel: Everything you need to know

Parallel to Outlander Season 7, Starz officially moves forward with the Outlander prequel which is titled "Blood of My Blood." Starz confirmed that the series is also under development.

The writers' room revealed that Blood of My Blood will be centered on the love story of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Scottish soldier. The love story of Jamie Fraser with Claire Randall has been portrayed in the last six seasons of Starz Outlander and it will continue in the seventh season. The prequel, Blood of My Blood might feature the birth story of Jamie Fraser.

The author of the novel series, Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer while executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will write and executive produce the prequel. Ronald D. Moore who developed "Outlander" for television, will be also attached with the prequel as an EP along with Maril Davis under their Tall Ship Productions banner.

Diana Gabaldon already revealed on Twitter in 2020 that she was writing a prequel book about Jamie's parents. Then in February 2022, she shared on Facebook what could possibly become the first line of the new book but admitted, "I've barely begun working on it."

The president of original programming at Starz, Kathryn Busby said, "Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world."

He continued, "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can't wait to see what happens next."

The Outlander prequel will be available across the international footprint for Starz and StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and Brazil.

