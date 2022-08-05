Outlander Season 7 EP vows to keep the ‘droughtlander to a minimum’

Starz hit drama, Outlander Season 7 is not coming so soon as fans expected, but still, it sounds like the wait will be shorter than Season 6. Fans waited for two years to get Outlander season 6. Moreover, the sixth season was shortened due to the pandemic. However, Starz announced an extended season seven.

Outlander is a historical fantasy series and its Season 7 is officially in production, confirmed Starz through the series' Twitter handle on April 6, 2022.

The plot of Outlander Season 7 will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone." As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

"Of course, it's always a disappointment if you don't get to where you were planning to go," she said on The Outlander Podcast. "But we knew that we would be able to take the material we had planned for those back episodes and put them into the new season."

Toni continued: "Boy, they're going to be something in the top of that new season which we're already working on right now. We're deep into season 7 the writing, and we're revisiting this right now during the podcast, so it's kind of a treat to go back and see it."

Executive producer Matthew B Roberts has revealed that they will keep the "droughtlander" for Outlander Season 7 as short as possible. This means that the wait for Season 7 would be shorter than the wait time for the previous season.

While discussing Outlander Season 6 on the official Outlander podcast, Matthew said, "I know that we don't have as much room, so we have eight episodes this season.

"We truncated this season for a number of reasons," Matthew explained.

"One of them was Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire, was pregnant during the filming and we wanted to make sure she was safe and she was able to get out and be comfortable to have a happy and pleasant birth. So we decided we couldn't go all the way to the end and we took those four episodes off the end."

While speaking about the four episodes, Matthew said, "We're kind of integrating those into season seven. Yeah! We're doing a season seven."

"We want to keep Droughtlander to a minimum this time rather than our maximum of - what was it? Two years. I'm not counting but I know someone out there is," he added.

What else? In February 2022, it was reported that a prequel series is in the works. The prequel is titled — Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series is said to follow the love story between Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents.

According to Deadline, Outlander Season 7 could be released in late 2022 or early 2023. Considering that season 6 premiered in March 2022, that's genuinely huge news.

