Is Aggretsuko Season 5 happening? Get all the latest updates!

The anime series, Aggretsuko made astonishing records with accumulating millions of viewers worldwide who are now ardently waiting for Season 5. The anime series is critically acclaimed globally that lead the makers and that's the reason series enthusiasts expect something different from the fifth season.

No wonder the demand for Aggretsuko Season 5 is increasing day by day, still Netflix is tight-lipped about the renewal. But seeing the previous records and popularity of the show worldwide, we assume the fifth season will be renewed.

An original net animation (ONA) anime series adaptation was launched worldwide on Netflix in April 2018, followed by the second season in June 2019, a third season in August 2020, and a fourth season in December 2021.

The first season was released in April 2018. The second season was released in June 2019. There was a gap of 14 months between first and second seasons, and similar gap was maintained between the second and third seasons. However, there was a gap of 16 months between the third and fourth seasons (Season 4 was released in December 2021). Based on the precious records and delay due to the pandemic, we can expect Season 5 in early 2023.

The streamer might take some more time to announce Aggretsuko Season 5 as they often wait for months to gather all relevant viewership data from across the world.

The anime enthusiasts are aggressively waiting for any renewal updates after the remarkable success of Season 4. The good news is the makers hinted the anime could return with the fifth season. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4. The message says, "Retsuko will return."

As there is no renewal news for Aggretsuko Season 5, we can't give any updates on the plot at this moment. However, it seems the story will revolve around Retsuko who will be back in the office with his monotonous work, and the red panda will be abandoning her life by taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. He will try to be happy with his normal life.

Additionally, the series lovers want to see a beautiful relationship between Haida and Retsuko which is yet to reach a definitive conclusion.