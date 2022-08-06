Left Menu

Mumbai: Civic staffer held for raping woman after promising marriage

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:01 IST
Mumbai: Civic staffer held for raping woman after promising marriage
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old civic employee was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a film junior artiste on the pretext of marriage, a Mumbai police official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffer, identified as Pramod Purbiya, had been raping the 30-year-old woman since 2016 after promising to marry her, the official said quoting the complaint.

''He stopped taking calls of the woman after she got pregnant. Since the last of the rape incidents took place in Dadar, the complaint filed by the woman in her native Palghar was transferred to Mumbai police,'' he said.

He has been arrested for rape and further probe into the case is underway, Senior Inspector Jitendra Pawar of Bhoiwada police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022