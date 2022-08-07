Left Menu

Check out first poster of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Uunchai'

It's Friendship Day today, and what better way to rejoice than learning about a new film starring the stalwarts of Bollywood?

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 20:08 IST
Check out first poster of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Uunchai'
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's Friendship Day today, and what better way to rejoice than learning about a new film starring the stalwarts of Bollywood? Amitabh Bachchan, on the occasion of Friendship Day, unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film 'Uunchai' in which he will be seen alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this film is all about friendship.

The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. The film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after 7 years and has been extensively shot in Nepal. Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the poster on his social media handle and wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupamkher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22."

Going by the looks of it, it seems like the film is going to be all about the three lead actors' expedition to Everest. The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022