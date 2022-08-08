Left Menu

UP: Woman thrown out of truck for resisting molestation attempt, driver held

Seeing this, the driver hit the victim with an iron rod on her head, and threw her from the moving truck, the SP said.People informed the police and got the woman admitted to a hospital.

PTI | Matera | Updated: 08-08-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 00:02 IST
A container truck driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a rod and throwing her out of the vehicle on Delhi-Agra national highway here when she resisted his molestation bid, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said, the incident took place on Saturday when the woman (27) was waiting for a transport on the highway and the driver of a container truck offered her a lift.

However, after a few minutes, the driver allegedly started molesting her and when the woman resisted and shouted for help, some people started following the truck. Seeing this, the driver hit the victim with an iron rod on her head, and threw her from the moving truck, the SP said.

People informed the police and got the woman admitted to a hospital. Subsequently, the truck was caught, and its driver arrested, they added.

A case was also registered against the truck driver on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

The woman works in a pharmaceutical firm and was waiting for a transport after after delivering medicine supplies in Kosikalan, police said.

The container truck was transporting motorcycles from Noida to Tamil Nadu, they added.

