Left Menu

Netaji's great-granddaughter put under house arrest

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:17 IST
Netaji's great-granddaughter put under house arrest
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose has been put under house arrest in reserve police line here, police said on Monday.

They said she was asked to deboard the train here on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues.

Reporters are not allowed inside the reserve police lines where she has been kept in a guest house.

Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest.

The right-wing organisation's president, Arun Pathak said, we were going to Varanasi for the 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and pay obeisance to the goddess there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022