Rajeev Sen shares picture with Charu Asopa amidst divorce rumours

Seems like Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have decided to rekindle their relationship. After claiming that the two are heading for divorce, the couple has now left their fans confused with their recent Instagram posts.

On Sunday, Rajeev, who is Sushmita Sen's brother, took to Instagram and shared a picture with Charu. In the image, Rajeev rested his head next to Charu's shoulder and kept his arms around his wife. They smiled and posed together for a selfie. For a caption, he simply put a rose flower.

Rajeev's post amid the couple's separation news has garnered several comments from netizens. "Are you guys together?" a netizen commented.

"What the hell is going on?" another one wrote. There's also a section of social media users who became happy to see the post.

"Omg so happy to see you together god bless you and family..Ziana deserves the love and warmth of both parents you guys are setting an example of being good parents," a netizen commented. "Wow! A good message is that people who have differences should come together. One of the takeaways from your various videos is that both of you are wonderful in your own ways. Why not put aside differences to be wonderful together?" an Instagram user wrote.

A few days ago, Charu shared pictures on Instagram with Ziana. In the photos, she wore sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Charu wrote, "Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan."

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media. (ANI)

